Final Stage Of Rotorua Lakefront Boardwalk Now Open

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

The final stage of the Rotorua Lakefront boardwalk is now complete and open to the public.

A karakia to bless the new space took place this morning, with the break in the weather being acknowledged as rangi mokopuna. Today recognised the joining of the eastern end of the boardwalk, the pathway to te rāwhiti – the rising sun, and the new western end of the boardwalk, the pathway to te rātō – the setting sun, to form one connected pathway - a place where people can come to catch their breath and take some time for themselves.

HEB Construction began work on this section of the boardwalk in September 2021 which has involved an additional 50 metres of boardwalk being constructed out over the water at the western end of the lakefront reserve. It has also involved the construction of pathways and gardens, and the installation of outdoor furniture and lighting.

All major construction on the lakefront boardwalk is now complete, with HEB Construction having finished the first section (eastern end) of the boardwalk in July 2021.

Council’s Deputy Chief Executive - Community Wellbeing, Anaru Pewhairangi says the milestone is another win for the Rotorua community.

“It’s great to have reached this next milestone of the Lakefront Redevelopment. The boardwalk is a real drawcard for both locals and visitors so it’s fantastic to see this finished product.

“As the weather begins to warm up I know the lakefront reserve is going to be a real hotspot for local whānau and tamariki, so we are pleased to be able to deliver this next piece of the project ahead of summer.”

Other stages of the Lakefront Redevelopment currently underway include the construction of the new carpark off Lake Road, the design and construction of the new whare waka, and earthworks in preparation for a new commercial building. The entire Lakefront Redevelopment project is set to be complete in 2023.

You can find further information about the development of the Rotorua Lakefront HERE.

Background information on Lakefront Redevelopment

In 2018, a $19.9 million Government investment from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (RDU) was announced for the project. This funding, alongside $20.1 million from Council, aimed to transform this recreational, economic and cultural resource.

In July 2020, an additional $1 million investment from Kānoa - RDU was announced to progress work on the cultural design foundation for the lakefront project. This consists of artwork, interpretation and design, with local artists creating carved pou, and information panels that will tell the korero history of the area.

The lakefront design reflects the heritage and deep connection of Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa to the Rotorua Lakefront and the project has been made possible through the support of our partners, the Gifted Reserves Committee (Pukeroa Ōruawhata Trust) and Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

Together, our vision is to develop the lakefront into an outstanding recreational area that will benefit locals, support tourism and encourage private investment. This in turn will create new jobs and benefit Rotorua’s community.

