Trains Replaced By Buses During Union Meeting
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council
Off peak rail passengers in the Wellington region will
face longer travel times as buses replace trains from 9am to
3pm on Wednesday 24 August.
Unionised members of
Metlink rail operator, Transdev, will be attending their
annual union meeting on this day, affecting the Hutt Valley,
Melling, Johnsonville, Kapiti and Wairarapa
lines.
Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said off
peak rail passengers travelling on 24 August should,
“allow extra time for their journeys”.
“Metlink
fully supports union members attending this important
meeting. While it takes place, we’d be grateful for our
passengers’ patience and understanding.”
Scheduled
bus replacements running before 9am and after 3pm on 24
August will run as normal, Ms Gain added.
“We will
keep customers updated through our website, mobile phone app
and social media channels.”
Pink bus replacement
posters will also be displayed at train stations. For more
information, travellers can call Metlink on 0800 801
700.
Know before you go and keep up to date at https://www.metlink.org.nz/news-and-updates/buses-replacing-trains/
