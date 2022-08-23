Trains Replaced By Buses During Union Meeting

Off peak rail passengers in the Wellington region will face longer travel times as buses replace trains from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday 24 August.

Unionised members of Metlink rail operator, Transdev, will be attending their annual union meeting on this day, affecting the Hutt Valley, Melling, Johnsonville, Kapiti and Wairarapa lines.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said off peak rail passengers travelling on 24 August should, “allow extra time for their journeys”.

“Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting. While it takes place, we’d be grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding.”

Scheduled bus replacements running before 9am and after 3pm on 24 August will run as normal, Ms Gain added.

“We will keep customers updated through our website, mobile phone app and social media channels.”

Pink bus replacement posters will also be displayed at train stations. For more information, travellers can call Metlink on 0800 801 700.

Know before you go and keep up to date at https://www.metlink.org.nz/news-and-updates/buses-replacing-trains/

© Scoop Media

