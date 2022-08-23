Hamilton Police Appeal For Witnesses, Dash Cam Footage - Aggravated Robbery

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Nicholas Stark, Hamilton CIB.

Police investigating an aggravated robbery at Hamilton bank yesterday are following strong lines of enquiry.

The aggravated robbery of security staff uplifting cash from a Northgate bank was reported to Police at 12.45pm yesterday.

The security staff were confronted by three men with weapons, who stole a quantity of cash.

The offenders left in a light green/light gold-coloured Subaru station wagon, registration number KNR252 (pictured).

This vehicle was found abandoned in Pukete, and Police believe the offenders left the Pukete area in another vehicle.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but we’re aware there may be other people with information who we have not yet been able to speak to.

To assist our enquiries, we’d like to hear from anyone who was at The Base Shopping Centre Te Rapa between 12.20pm and 12.50pm (specifically the red area highlighted in the attached image), and who witnessed the robbery or may have seen the Subaru station wagon.

We also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that area around that time, as well as anyone with dashcam footage from the vicinity of Church Road/Ashurst Park (as highlighted in the blue area on the map) between 12.20pm and 1.15pm on 22 August.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 230822/9632.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

