Police Seeking Missing Māngere Woman

Police are asking for the community's help to locate 75-year-old Tagisia Sanelivi who has been reported missing from Māngere.

Tagisia, who goes by Sia, was last seen in the early hours of this morning at an Orly Avenue address.

She is described as around 5ft tall, of skinny build and is believed be dressed in a white t-shirt, black jacket and brown pants.

Her family and Police have concerns for Sia’s welfare and we ask anyone who has seen her, to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote P051659465.

© Scoop Media

