Police Seeking Missing Māngere Woman
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the community's help to locate
75-year-old Tagisia Sanelivi who has been reported missing
from Māngere.
Tagisia, who goes by Sia, was last seen
in the early hours of this morning at an Orly Avenue
address.
She is described as around 5ft tall, of
skinny build and is believed be dressed in a white t-shirt,
black jacket and brown pants.
Her family and Police
have concerns for Sia’s welfare and we ask anyone who has
seen her, to contact Police immediately.
Anyone with
information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote
P051659465.
