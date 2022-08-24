Marlborough August Weather Event Update #8

The Emergency Management Team is keeping a close eye on the weather with the MetService forecasting more rain for the region over the next couple of days.

A burst of rain is forecast in North Marlborough, the Marlborough Sounds and the Wairau Plains on Thursday with accumulated amounts of 10mm - 40mm by midday on Friday 26 August.

Civil Defence Incident Controller, Richard Coningham, says while this is not a huge amount of rain, given the region’s landscape is already saturated any rainfall could have a significant impact.

“In Northern Marlborough and the Marlborough Sounds the rain could result in additional land slips, stream level rise and surface flooding. Rain on the Wairau Plains could cause surface flooding, stream level rise as well as disturbance to the roading network and infrastructure,” Mr Coningham said.

“We will continue to monitor the forecast as this front approaches and we encourage residents in already vulnerable and isolated areas to be well prepared," he said.

Tomorrow, Emergency Management Minister, Hon Kieran McAnulty, will travel to Blenheim to meet with Mayor John Leggett, Councillors, Council’s Chief Executive Office Mark Wheeler and staff. Tomorrow afternoon Minister McAnulty will visit sites on Queen Charlotte Drive in Havelock before visiting Rai Valley.

The response effort continues today with teams at the Emergency Operations Centre working hard to help people affected by the recent rain event.

Rapid assessments of buildings continue with assessors and geotech engineers travelling by helicopter and boat today to assess houses and baches in the Marlborough Sounds. The New Zealand Urban Search and Rescue has been assisting with this work.

The Emergency Management Team has facilitated the delivery of medication to Wairau Valley and water to residents in Moenui Bay.

Mayoral Relief Fund

Mayor, John Leggett, extends his thanks to the Government, individuals and businesses for their donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund which has reached $152,200 following a generous donation today of $50,000 from Talley’s Group.

Public health

People are asked to ensure they have sufficient supplies of regular medicines at all times with at least a week's supply on hand.

Those who require medication should contact their pharmacy. Currently pharmacies can dispense up to a month's worth of normal medicines at a time.

People with road access can collect prescriptions from the pharmacy as normal.

For people in isolated communities, the Emergency Management Team is organising scheduled deliveries by water taxi to the Marlborough Sounds and investigating other options for non-marine areas.

People needing assistance with ordering medications can contact the PHO welfare hub on Ph: 0800 268 366 option 3 or email nmh.welfare@marlborough.govt.nz

To find the nearest pharmacy , as well as other health services, visit https://healthpoint.co.nz/nelson-marlborough/

The Public Health Service continues to recommend people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick. If you are experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms, please contact your local GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

State Highway Roading Update

Road crews are out in force again today throughout Marlborough and better access is steadily being established into those communities left isolated by the event.

Contractors are continuing to work hard to repair State Highway 63. However, the flooding has caused severe damage with the Branch River Bridge washed out. While State Highway 63 will not reopen this week, the road closure point has been moved to the Wairau Valley township. This allows better access to Blenheim for affected residents.

Culverts need to be cleared to help clear surface water between Renwick to Havelock. This section of State Highway 6 is open to essential services and residents only.

An update on the status of State Highway 63 and State Highway 6 will be provided on Monday, 29 August.

Refuse and Recycling

The Rai Valley Transfer Station is currently closed due to flooding. A further update will be provided on Friday 26 August.

Information & Support

If you require support, please contact welfare@marlborough.govt.nz or phone Council on 03 520 7400.

If you have a roading related enquiry, please contact: recovery@marlboroughroads.com or phone 0800 213 213.

For local roading alerts/updates go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=roads

For state highway updates go to: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

For information on the event go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022

For an update on rivers, rainfall and reserves including the Taylor Floodway Reserve and Wither Hills Farm Park Tracks go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=rivers-rainfall

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009 or visit: www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html

