Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Climate Floods Underline Need For Action On Dairy Emissions

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

In the wake of the Nelson climate floods, Greenpeace is urging the government to address the causes of climate change from New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter - intensive dairy.

Greenpeace lead agriculture campaigner Christine Rose says "Everyone deserves to live safe from the fear of flooding and extreme weather. Unfortunately, the weekend’s storms are a visceral illustration of what the climate crisis looks like."

The Nelson flooding comes as the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns the frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall events have likely increased at the global scale over a majority of land regions, and models predict greater land areas will be affected by an increase in floods in the future.

Rose says "These devastating floods are another reminder of how crucial it is for governments everywhere to act with urgency. For New Zealand, that means addressing agricultural emissions; especially cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and shifting the country away from intensive dairying to more plant-based, regenerative organic farming. Farmers are among the first and worst affected by climate impacts like flooding.

"We want our farmers to be able to continue farming for generations to come. But for that to happen, New Zealand needs to change the way farming is done. Shifting to more resilient and less polluting ways of farming such as more plant-based regenerative organic agriculture, ensures we will be able to farm into the future.

"Hundreds of Nelson homes have experienced severe damage, with over a dozen deemed uninhabitable. The damage will take years to repair. A scary thing is that it’s unlikely to be long before something like this happens again. There’s a direct cause and effect here, with synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and too many cows responsible for climate change-driven damage to people’s homes, livelihoods and key infrastructure lifelines.

"Despite Prime Minister Ardern declaring climate change her generation’s nuclear free moment, her government has allowed the dairy industry to avoid regulation, while the rest of us pay the price. The impact of the grossly oversized dairy herd is more than the rivers, climate and our health can sustain. We are seeing the costs of Government inaction right now, borne by the environment and people on the ground," said Rose.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>


Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 