Public Meeting Called On New Hutt Intensification And Heritage Rules

A public meeting in Lower Hutt on August 29 will see residents, the mayor, councillors and council candidates discuss the recently released plan change from Council which implements the Government’s intensification laws.

The Voluntary Heritage Group has organised the meeting so locals can learn more about the Council’s plan and discuss matters to raise during the consultation period, which closes on September 20.

Convenor Phil Barry says housing intensification and heritage is the number one issue in the forthcoming local council elections.

“Intensification is coming to a street near you – it cannot be stopped, but it can be guided.

“The meeting will help people understand what the plan change means for them, and how they can influence intensification and new heritage rules through the consultation.”

Barry says information is critical to a fair and reasonable discussion around the issue.

“People need a good idea of what is and isn’t possible for councils to control under the law.”

The Voluntary Heritage Group is against the mandatory heritage areas proposed in the plan, which will severely limit intensification. Ten areas have been designated as having heritage value, and homeowners will be subject to strict rules on what changes they can make to their properties.

Barry says heritage designation should be voluntary, with homeowners able to opt in or out.

Intensification and heritage Public Meeting details:

Monday, 29th August

6:30pm – 8pm

Petone Baptist Church

38 Buick Street.

Read the Voluntary Heritage Group's reaction to the Hutt City Council's plan change here.

© Scoop Media

