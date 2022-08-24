Further Arrest In Relation To Invercargill Ram Raids

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone.

Invercargill Police have made a further arrest in relation to recent ram raids in the city.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to the burglary of Found My Way in Windsor in the early hours of 15 August.

He has also been charged with the burglary of True Grit on Dee Street that night, where a Mazda Demio that had been stolen from Gladstone Terrace had been used to gain entry.

The man is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court on 25 August.

Enquiries are continuing to identify and apprehend others believed to be involved in this offending.

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference the following file numbers:

Found My Way – 220815/1646

Tru Grit – 220815/2509

