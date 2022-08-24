Further Arrest In Relation To Invercargill Ram Raids
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Sergeant Grant
Johnstone.
Invercargill Police have made a further
arrest in relation to recent ram raids in the city.
An
18-year-old man has been charged in relation to the burglary
of Found My Way in Windsor in the early hours of 15
August.
He has also been charged with the
burglary of True Grit on Dee Street that night, where a
Mazda Demio that had been stolen from Gladstone Terrace had
been used to gain entry.
The man is scheduled to
appear in Invercargill District Court on 25
August.
Enquiries are continuing to identify and
apprehend others believed to be involved in this
offending.
Anyone with information that may
assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch via our 105
phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Please reference the following file
numbers:
Found My Way – 220815/1646
Tru Grit
–
220815/2509
