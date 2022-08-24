Marlborough August Weather Event Update #9 – State Highway 6 Between Renwick And Havelock
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Following a safety audit this afternoon, State Highway 6
between Renwick and Havelock is open to all road users until
9.00 am tomorrow, Thursday 25 August.
The road will
then close between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm on Thursday 25
August to allow for final clean up works to be
completed.
The road will reopen at 12.00 pm tomorrow,
Thursday 25 August.
Drivers are advised that delays
and disruptions on this stretch of road may occur.
In
summary, on Thursday 25 August:
5.00 pm – 9.00 am
– OPEN
9.00 am – 12.00 pm – CLOSED
12.00
pm – onwards – OPEN
State Highway 6 between
Havelock and Hira remains
closed.
