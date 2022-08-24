Marlborough August Weather Event Update #9 – State Highway 6 Between Renwick And Havelock

Following a safety audit this afternoon, State Highway 6 between Renwick and Havelock is open to all road users until 9.00 am tomorrow, Thursday 25 August.

The road will then close between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm on Thursday 25 August to allow for final clean up works to be completed.

The road will reopen at 12.00 pm tomorrow, Thursday 25 August.

Drivers are advised that delays and disruptions on this stretch of road may occur.

In summary, on Thursday 25 August:

5.00 pm – 9.00 am – OPEN

9.00 am – 12.00 pm – CLOSED

12.00 pm – onwards – OPEN

State Highway 6 between Havelock and Hira remains closed.

© Scoop Media

