Marlborough August Weather Event Update #10 – State Highway 6 - Renwick To Havelock Remains Open
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
State Highway 6 between Renwick and Havelock will remain
open today following this morning’s road
assessment.
There are speed restrictions and stop/go
operations on this section of road. Motorists are urged to
drive with caution and expect delays.
State
Highway 6 between Havelock and Rai Valley remains closed to
all vehicles except residents and essential
services.
