Police Note IPCA Findings Into Use Of Force During Arrest

Police note the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the use of force during an arrest in Invercargill in October 2020.

The authority found the use of the Police dog was unjustified in this instance and that other tactical options would have been preferable.

We note that Officer C pleaded guilty to a charge of injuring by an unlawful act. Any officer whose actions are potentially criminal will be thoroughly investigated and held to account.

There remains an ongoing employment investigation, and for that reason we are not in a position to comment further at this time.

