Police Note IPCA Findings Into Use Of Force During Arrest
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police note the findings of an Independent Police Conduct
Authority report into the use of force during an arrest in
Invercargill in October 2020.
The authority found the
use of the Police dog was unjustified in this instance and
that other tactical options would have been
preferable.
We note that Officer C pleaded guilty to a
charge of injuring by an unlawful act. Any officer whose
actions are potentially criminal will be thoroughly
investigated and held to account.
There remains an
ongoing employment investigation, and for that reason we are
not in a position to comment further at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...More>>
Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...More>>