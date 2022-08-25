Operation Cobalt: Firearms Seized As Investigation Continues Into Ōtara Firearms Incident

Firearms have been seized and vehicles impounded as Operation Cobalt staff investigate a recent firearms incident in Auckland.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says frontline staff in Counties Manukau East stopped a vehicle of interest in Flat Bush late last week.

"Police have conducted a search of the vehicle and located a revolver and ammunition inside. This has lead Operation Cobalt staff to conduct a further search warrant at a nearby Flat Bush address.

"A sawn-off shotgun and cartridges have since been recovered by Operation Cobalt staff following enquiries at this address."

Charges have been laid over the discoveries, with the 36-year-old passenger, who is a patched King Cobra member, being charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has also been charged over unrelated driving offences. The 27-year-old driver has also been charged in relation to unrelated offending.

Three late-model European vehicles have also been impounded by Police.

"This is a great example of Police staff working together to achieve the aims of Operation Cobalt in targeting unlawful activity," says Detective Inspector Proctor.

"While there is a team of dedicated Operation Cobalt staff across the country, it also involves a whole of Police approach to suppressing and disrupting this illegal activity."

Detective Inspector Proctor says enquiries are ongoing into the original firearms incident, where a firearm was reportedly presented from one of the impounded vehicles in the Ōtara area earlier this month.

© Scoop Media

