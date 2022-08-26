Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Supports Proposed Change To Alcohol Law

Friday, 26 August 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says Council has heard the call from communities distressed about the negative impacts of alcohol, especially in Ōtaki, and will support proposed changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill seeks to remove the special appeal process through local alcohol policies, and wind down alcohol advertising and sponsorship of sports.

The Bill is currently before Parliament and awaiting its first reading. Councillors on Thursday agreed staff should prepare a submission supporting the Bill if it progresses through to Select Committee.

Mayor Gurunathan says local alcohol policies are powerful opportunities for communities to have a say in how alcohol is sold and supplied within their neighbourhoods.

Research clearly correlates harm from alcohol with the number and types of alcohol outlets and their trading hours. Local alcohol policies can introduce controls on these matters and reduce this harm.

However, since the current Act came into force in 2012 councils have had ongoing difficulties adopting the local alcohol policies their communities have wanted.

“There are some horror stories of councils and communities agreeing a local alcohol policy would be good for reducing harm, only to have provisional policies appealed and held up by legal challenge from the liquor industry,” Mr Gurunathan says.

“In some cases councils have abandoned proposed policies because the associated legal and staff costs have become too high.

“It should be for communities and their councils to make a call, without the possibility of expensive legal challenge hanging over the whole process. This is why the Council supports this Bill.

“If there is an argument to be made against a policy the mandatory public consultation is the time to make that, and there is always the option of a judicial review.”

Mr Gurunathan says Council’s support of the Amendment Bill reflects its response to long-standing concern from some in the community about alcohol-related harm.

Council is currently working with Regional Health and Police to gather evidence for Council to decide if a Kāpiti local alcohol policy could help reduce the harmful impacts of alcohol in our community. Work started in 2021 and is continuing now after a COVID-19 enforced delay.

“We know most people who use alcohol do so responsibly,” Mr Gurunathan says.

“But the harms and costs of alcohol can be devastating and are borne by everyone in the community.

“If there are steps we could take to reduce these harms without overly impacting other users we should investigate those.

“While there is still work to complete before progressing a possible policy, it should be a decision for the community to make. If, after consideration of the evidence, we do propose a local alcohol policy for Kāpiti a formal community consultation will follow.”

About local alcohol policies

Local Alcohol Policies are commonly used by councils to better manage the sale and supply of alcohol in communities. A Local Alcohol Policy can specify things like how far licenced premises can be from public facilities, how many types of licences can be issued in the district, and hours of trading.

A Local Alcohol Policy could set different rules in different areas to reflect each community’s views, character, needs and values.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/local-alcohol-policy to read more about our work.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 