Friday 26 August - Fire And Emergency Alerted To Seven Incidents In Urban Areas During Strike Period Today

Friday, 26 August 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to seven incidents in the main urban areas covered primarily by career firefighters between 11am and 12pm today (Friday 26 August). They were all alarm activations.

This was the period when members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union went on full strike for the second week in a row over their collective employment agreement.

There were ten calls to Fire and Emergency in total across the country.

There were two medical calls in volunteer areas and one minor structure fire also in a volunteer area.

"It is fortunate no serious fires or other emergencies that we would normally respond to occurred during this full strike by NZPFU members,' National Commander Russell Wood says.

"I’d like to thank Kiwis for their vigilance during the strike hour," he says.

"St John and Wellington Free Ambulance did not call out career crews to medical calls for the hour of the strike, as agreed, and volunteers only responded to medical calls within their area.

"I again urge the NZPFU to withdraw its current strike plans which are putting people at risk and participate constructively in the facilitated bargaining process.

‘Mediation has reached an impasse. Despite over a year of negotiations including mediation we are still a significant distance apart.

‘We believe the fastest and most effective way to reach a practical and fair resolution is with the Employment Relations Authority facilitation process.

‘It is the right thing to do for our people and our communities so that we can bring the bargaining to a resolution.’

For more information about Friday's strike visit our website.

