Fatal Crash - Heathcote Valley, Christchurch
Saturday, 27 August 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Heathcote Valley,
Christchurch overnight.
The single vehicle crash on
Martindales Road was reported to Police at 2am.
The
driver, the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under
way.
