Christchurch Police looking for offender with red shoes
Saturday, 27 August 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are hoping that an offender’s
distinctive red shoes will lead to the person’s successful
identification.
Police allege the person is
responsible for a night-time burglary at the Cashel Street
Hugo Boss Christchurch retail store on Thursday 7 July.
The offender smashed one of the store’s front doors to
gain entry just before 8pm. Once inside they stole items
including watches and cuff links.
CCTV footage of
the person indicates they were acting alone and wearing all
black clothing, a blue surgical mask and red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via
our 105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
Please reference file number 220708/0962.
We also
want to hear from anyone who has been offered either Hugo
Boss-brand watches or cuff links for sale.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
.
