Christchurch Police looking for offender with red shoes

Christchurch Police are hoping that an offender’s distinctive red shoes will lead to the person’s successful identification.

Police allege the person is responsible for a night-time burglary at the Cashel Street Hugo Boss Christchurch retail store on Thursday 7 July.

The offender smashed one of the store’s front doors to gain entry just before 8pm. Once inside they stole items including watches and cuff links.

CCTV footage of the person indicates they were acting alone and wearing all black clothing, a blue surgical mask and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 220708/0962.

We also want to hear from anyone who has been offered either Hugo Boss-brand watches or cuff links for sale.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org .

