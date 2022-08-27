Suspicious fire - Fairfield, Hamilton
Saturday, 27 August 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a house in
Fairfield, Hamilton last night.
The fire on Sare
Crescent was reported to Police at 10.30pm.
The
occupants of the house were uninjured.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who was in the Fairfield area
around the time of the fire who may have seen something
which could assist our enquiries.
If you can help,
please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
Please reference file number 220827/6629.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.
