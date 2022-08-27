Suspicious fire - Fairfield, Hamilton

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Fairfield, Hamilton last night.

The fire on Sare Crescent was reported to Police at 10.30pm.

The occupants of the house were uninjured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Fairfield area around the time of the fire who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220827/6629.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.



© Scoop Media

