Aggravated robbery - Mosgiel
Saturday, 27 August 2022, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a bar on
Gordon Road in Mosgiel last night.
The robbery was
reported to Police just before 11pm yesterday, after two
people entered the bar, one armed with a firearm.
The offenders demanded that bar staff give them money
from the till, and left the bar with a quantity of cash.
As well as the bar staff, there were a small number
of customers in the bar at the time.
Fortunately
nobody was injured in the incident.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who was in the Gordon Road area
around the time of the robbery and may have seen something
which could assist our enquiries.
If you can help,
contact Police on 105 and quote event number P051702971.
Information can also be provided anonymously via
Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at
www.crimestoppers-nz.org.
