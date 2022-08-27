Aggravated robbery - Mosgiel

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a bar on Gordon Road in Mosgiel last night.

The robbery was reported to Police just before 11pm yesterday, after two people entered the bar, one armed with a firearm.

The offenders demanded that bar staff give them money from the till, and left the bar with a quantity of cash.

As well as the bar staff, there were a small number of customers in the bar at the time.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Gordon Road area around the time of the robbery and may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, contact Police on 105 and quote event number P051702971.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

