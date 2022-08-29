Information Sought - Robbery, Invercargill

28 August

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a robbery on Crinan

Street this evening.

At around 6.30pm a man entered a dairy on Crinan Street and demanded money

from the shop attendant.

The man then left on foot, heading east towards Ness Street with a quantity

of cash, pouches of tobacco and cigarettes.

The shop attendant is badly shaken but uninjured.

Police are conducting enquiries in the area and would like to hear from

anyone who has information that could assist.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact 105 and

quote event number P051723008.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

