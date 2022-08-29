Information Sought - Robbery, Invercargill
Monday, 29 August 2022, 6:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 August
Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed a robbery on Crinan
Street this
evening.
At around 6.30pm a man entered a dairy on
Crinan Street and demanded money
from the shop
attendant.
The man then left on foot, heading east
towards Ness Street with a quantity
of cash, pouches of
tobacco and cigarettes.
The shop attendant is badly
shaken but uninjured.
Police are conducting enquiries
in the area and would like to hear from
anyone who has
information that could assist.
If you have any
information that could assist Police, please contact 105
and
quote event number P051723008.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
