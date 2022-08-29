Time To Sound Out Your Candidates

Candidate nominations for this year’s local election have closed, with 62 nominations for 31 vacant roles successfully lodged with Electoral Officer for the Kāpiti Coast, Dale Ofsoske.

“With more candidates than there are vacancies to be filled, an election will go ahead on Saturday 8 October 2022 for all elected roles except for the Paekākāriki Community Board, to which four members have been elected unopposed,” says Mr Ofsoske.

“Local government can only succeed if people who care for their communities are prepared to serve so it’s great to see that so many have put themselves forward as candidates to govern the district for the next three years.

“It’s now time for voters to sound out their candidates. I suggest doing your own research which could include attending community events, or looking online and at social media accounts to get a feel for what they stand for. You can also ask candidates questions directly as most have contact details listed on the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s website.”

Voting documents, including candidate profile statements and a prepaid return envelope, will be sent to enrolled voters by post from Friday 16 September. Votes need to be returned by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.

If you are eligible to vote but didn’t enrol before Friday 12 August, you will need to cast a ‘special vote’. This involves completing a special vote form and returning it to an Electoral Official. Forms can be requested by calling 0800 486 486 or collected from Council offices on Rimu Road, Paraparaumu from Friday 16 September.

“Your elected members need to be the voice of the community, representing and balancing a range of interests and responsibilities. Your vote matters, so if there are things you feel passionately about, make sure you do your homework and put your questions to your candidates. There's no level of government in New Zealand that is more directly involved in the day-to-day happenings within your local community than your council.

See the full list of candidates and read their profile statements at Candidates - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

