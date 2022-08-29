Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Social Investment Fund Recipients Announced

Monday, 29 August 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Nine Kāpiti initiatives have been selected as recipients of the 2022-25 Social Investment Fund, aimed at building safe and connected Kāpiti communities and lifting social sector capability.

The $1m, three year Fund is available for not-for-profit organisations, iwi and hapū to progress initiatives that contribute to our social investment priorities and principles.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the Fund will help those on the ground make a real difference.

“No one is better placed to understand and respond to the issues our diverse communities face than the grassroots stalwarts and advocates we are lucky to have in Kāpiti,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“The successful recipients will work on a range of important projects, from supporting whanau to access nutritious food to mentoring LGBTQIA+ rangatahi to upskilling those working in the local volunteer sector.

“We are proud to be able to support their incredible mahi through this Fund, and look forward to seeing excellent outcomes in the coming three years.”

Council staff will now work with the recipients to develop contracts for service to deliver outcomes.

The Fund attracted significant interest and applications were assessed by an independent Social Investment Evaluation Panel who made recommendations made to Council.

All proposals were worthy causes but unfortunately not all could be funded in this round. Council staff will work with those organisations who did not receive funding to see if other avenues are available.

The successful applicants are:

· Birthright Levin Inc: $45,820 to restrengthen and maintain their presence in Ōtaki to support single caregiver families

· Energise Ōtaki Charitable Trust: $150,000 for their Bright Futures 2022-25 programme

· He Tāngata Village Trust $45,820: towards wages for a coordinator to support the Trust

· Kāpiti Youth Support: $150,000 for Project Youth

· Manaaki Kāpiti: $149,760 for a Kai Hub

· Paekākāriki Pride Inc: $21,000 for the Pride Festival

· Te Puna Oranga o Ōtaki: $75,000 to provide a safe, warm and accessible space for the community

· Greater Wellington Neighbourhood Support: $157,600 to re-establish their presence in Kāpiti

· Volunteer Kāpiti/ Kāpiti Impact Trust: $240,000 to move into phase two of the Capable Sector project.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/grants-and-funding/social-investment for more information about the Social Investment Fund.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 