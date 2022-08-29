Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Revealed: How Many Of Us Spend More On Our Pet’s Health Than Our Own

Monday, 29 August 2022, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Canstar

Kiwis’ love for their pets is revealed in Canstar’s latest research, which shows that a third of us spend more on our pet’s health than our own. One in five also has dental cover for their furry friend.

Our dedication doesn’t stop there - a third of us also say we’d consider going into debt to pay for any treatment required for our pet.

We’re a nation who dotes on our animals, and that means our choice of pet insurer is important. Today, we’re proud to reveal the winner of our Most Satisfied Customers award for Pet Insurance is PD Insurance!

The insurance provider, which has partner brands across the world, won 5-star ratings from its customers for key Drivers of Satisfaction, including overall satisfaction, value for money, customer service and communication.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said PD’s customers emphatically endorsed the brand. “Kiwis are very fond of their furry family members and like to know their pets will be well cared for in case of an accident or illness. PD’s high ratings across value, service and communication show its customers feel their pets will be in good hands should something go awry.

“PD is a relative newcomer to the New Zealand market and its success to date is a testament to its customer care. Congratulations to the team.”

PD’s NZ Chief Operating Officer Michelle Le Long said, “We’re really proud to be recognised in this way by our members and delighted that our products and customer care is either meeting or exceeding their expectations.

“That PD Insurance has surpassed our well-established competitors in this way affirms that our strong customer commitment over the past two years is making fans of our members.

“We’re delighted to have won such a prominent award from Canstar, a company whose advice is so well-respected by New Zealanders.”

The research also showed how confident Kiwis are with their pet insurance, with nearly 60% saying it gives them reassurance that they can get their pet treatment if it's needed.

That figure rises significantly among older New Zealanders, with over 70% of over 50s saying they are reassured by having pet insurance. The figure also skews female, with 67% of women saying they are reassured, compared to 47% of men.

