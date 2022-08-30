Ngā Maunga Whakahii O Kaipara And Fletcher Living Partnership Set To Deliver New Housing On Auckland’s North Shore

The construction of more than 160 homes in Albany thanks to a joint venture between Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Whenua Hoko Holdings Ltd and Fletcher Living has been announced.

Daniel Clay, Tumuaki Chief Executive of Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara and Steve Evans Fletcher Building’s Chief Executive, Residential and Development, at Ōkahukura’s sod turning.

The 9.7-hectare site formed part of the Massey University Albany Campus and is situated along Albany Highway close to transport links, and retail outlets.

Steve Evans, Fletcher Building’s Chief Executive, Residential and Development says the development, called Ōkahukura, is a true collaboration between Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara and Fletcher Living.

“We have been working alongside Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara since 2016, when we entered a strategic partnership to develop the Te Uru residential precinct at Hobsonville Point. Over that time, we have built solid foundations of a mutually respectful relationship and have learnt a lot from each other. What is special about this joint venture is that it is a true development partnership, in that we’re working side-by-side on the design, consenting, delivery and the management of this community as well as sharing in the financial rewards. While Fletcher Living has years of experience building successful communities, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara is helping us understand and respect the Māori history of the area, and to realise the benefits of sensitive and respectful cultural design.”

Daniel Clay, Tumuaki Chief Executive of Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara says Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara works on behalf of and for the whanau of Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, and carries a heavy responsibility when undertaking commercial activities.

“Having an equal say in governance and management of the project is important to us from both a risk management and rangatiratanga perspective as it allows us to express our values as mana whenua. We are looking forward to reflecting our identity in the design of the housing development and the restoration of the natural environment.

“Our relationship with Fletcher Living has been forged over many years, starting small and growing now to full joint venture developments. We know they respect who we are and are committed to a mutually beneficial outcome. Partnering with Fletcher Living is a prudent way for us to mitigate the risks of the property development market.”

With work set to get underway next month, representatives from the community, the local board, and Massey University joined the Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara and Fletcher Living teams on site Monday for the first significant milestone – the gifting of the name Ōkahukura, as well as a blessing and sod turning.

Once completed, the development will comprise of a mix of standalone homes, terrace houses and multi dwelling units, as well as a rejuvenated wetland area.

“Restoring the wetland is an important part of the development for Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara. We want to recreate an area of native flora and fauna which we see as part of our kaitiakitanga responsibilities. We would like to see this area used for rongoā rākau (plant remedies) and reflect the history of the area. An important part of the design is ensuring ongoing public access through the reserve to allow the community to enjoy the restored wetland,” says Daniel Clay.

The first homes are expected to be completed in Ōkahukura in 2023, with the community fully formed by 2026.

“Fletcher Living is excited to be entering the next phase of development alongside our partner Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara. Our eventual homeowners will benefit from living in a community built close to outstanding urban amenities but more importantly a community built on the foundations of kaitiakitanga and a deep respect of taking care of the land for generations to come,” says Steve Evans.

© Scoop Media

