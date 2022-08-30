Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

OMG22: Oceania MathsJam Gathering 2022, Christchurch

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 7:27 pm
Press Release: Oceania MathsJam Gathering

Oceania MathsJam Gathering (OMG) is an annual weekend get-together for like-minded maths enthusiasts to discuss interests and ideas, play with maths puzzles and games, as well as network and share insights in a relaxed atmosphere. All abilities and backgrounds (regular MathsJam attendees, teachers, recreational puzzlers, and professionals) are invited. In short, OMG is for anyone who enjoys maths!

Oceania MathsJam Gathering will be held at Spencer Beach Holiday Park in Christchurch, Canterbury NZ, over the weekend of the 8th-9th October. The keynote speaker for the event is Dr Jeanette McLeod. She is the co-founder and Director of Maths Craft New Zealand, and passionate about making mathematics accessible to everyone. She will be giving a talk about the Four Colour Theorem. Registration for OMG22 is open online at mathsjam.nz and limited to 50 attendees. The keynote talk is open to the public for koha at the door and will be held at 7pm on Saturday 8th October, just sign in at the Spencer Park Office.

OMG is an event affiliated with MathsJam (www.mathsjam.com), a monthly opportunity for maths enthusiasts worldwide to get together in a pub and do maths. MathsJam groups typically meet on the second-last Tuesday of the month. Among the 70+ MathsJams internationally, there are three MathsJam groups in NZ, (Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch), and three in Australia (Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney).

Contact: nzgathering@mathsjam.com (Rata Ingram)

Website: mathsjam.nz

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/oceaniamathsjam (Facebook)

https://twitter.com/MathsJamOceania (Twitter)

Event date: Saturday 8 - Sunday 9 October 2022

Location: Koru Lodge, Spencer Beach Holiday Park, Christchurch, Canterbury, NZ

© Scoop Media

