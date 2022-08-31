Fatal Crash, Kaimarama



Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal

Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer

More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>