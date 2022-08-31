UPDATE - Firearms Incident In Christchurch

The investigation into a firearms incident near an intersection in Christchurch yesterday continues today.

Police have now spoken with the victim who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“The victim has told investigators he was sitting in a park area near the intersection of Hereford Street and Stanmore Road when he was approached just before 11.15am by two men,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman.

“After a brief interaction he was shot. We have no information to suggest the victim was shot from a vehicle.”

A scene examination has now concluded and there are no longer cordons in place.

“The victim has indicated he did not know the offenders who he believed were of Māori or Pasika descent," says Detective Senior Sergeant Jellyman.

Police continue to appeal to members of the public who were in the area at the time and saw two men leaving the area, possibly on foot or getting into a vehicle nearby.

“We also want to hear from you if you have a dash camera or CCTV cameras that might have captured the offenders in the vicinity of Hereford Street and Stanmore Road, or surrounding streets, between 11am and 12pm yesterday."

Please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220830/8157.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external).

