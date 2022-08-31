Police Make Arrest Following Queen St Burglary
Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City
CIB:
Police have made a quick apprehension following a
burglary at a central Auckland jewellery store on Tuesday
morning.
The burglary occurred before 3am at the Queen
Street store.
Detectives working on Operation Rhino
located a 19-year-old man late yesterday in the wider
central Auckland area as part of our enquiries.
He has
since been charged with burglary and is due to appear in the
Auckland District Court today.
Police have also
recovered items of interest to our enquiry including
jewellery taken from the store.
Operation Rhino,
operating within Auckland City District, continues to focus
investigative efforts on offending including ram-raids,
night-time burglaries and jewellery store
robberies.
Police are continuing to investigate the
burglary and we cannot rule out further arrests being made
as part of our
enquiries.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...More>>