Road Closure, Southern Motorway, Bombay

Emergency services are responding to an incident on the Southern Motorway, just before the Ramarama off-ramp.

The incident involves a truck on fire.

At this stage there are no reports of injuries.

Northbound lanes have been closed between the Bombay on-ramp and the Ramarama off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays.

© Scoop Media

