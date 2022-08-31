Road Closure, Southern Motorway, Bombay
Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to an incident on the
Southern Motorway, just before the Ramarama
off-ramp.
The incident involves a truck on
fire.
At this stage there are no reports of
injuries.
Northbound lanes have been closed between
the Bombay on-ramp and the Ramarama
off-ramp.
Motorists are advised to expect significant
delays.
