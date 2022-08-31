Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rainbow Youth And Allies Find Connection At Uenuku 2022

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua’s rainbow youth and allies had a ball at Uenuku 2022.

Supported by Council, the event for rainbow youth and their allies was created and organised by Youth Empowerment Project Horowhenua (ÿEP) in collaboration with local youth services.

The second time Uenuku has been held, the ball was the brainchild of ÿEP who were concerned for rangatahi in the LGBQT+ community who were feeling disengaged and struggling to find their place in society.

ÿEP is a remodel of the previous Youth Council. In 2019 ÿEP was co-designed with young people to improve youth engagement and information sharing.

Uenuku (which translates to ‘rainbow’) allows rainbow youth and their allies to come together, bond and find a sense of belonging. This connection empowers those who may have previously felt disconnected to meet with like-minded people, find support and use their voice for positive change and personal growth.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, “We were proud to support this special event. Horowhenua District Council is inclusive. We welcome diversity, and applaud the brave and courageous young people making positive change in Horowhenua. Uenuku is one way we can build strong communities, giving young people a sense of belonging and connectedness. When people feel connected, they feel empowered. They embrace their leadership qualities and their value in society and within themselves.”

More than 80 young people attended the event held in Council Chambers, which was funded from an Eastern & Central Community Trust grant, and supported by Council.

Community and Social Development Manager Michelle Rogerson says, “Uenuku has widespread positive effects. Connectedness is vital to having a strong and resilient community. Since attending last year, attendees have become more engaged with each other, Council, community groups and their education. Aotearoa has the highest rate of youth suicide in the developed world, with rates for LGBTQ+ people even higher. Research suggests social rejection is a key driver in this. At Uenuku, if you’re part of the rainbow community or an ally of it, you’re welcomed and celebrated in a safe space. It’s an opportunity to network with others and build a support system and strong relationships to feel inspired, less alone and more understood.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 