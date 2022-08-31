Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Karawhiua Te Reo Māori Challenge At Hastings District Libraries

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Hastings District Libraries’ annual Karawhiua challenge to encourage the use of te reo Māori is set to start from tomorrow, Thursday September 1.

Running until September 30, the programme involves 12 challenges and is perfect for beginners of all ages.

Hastings District Council community services and programmes manager Paula Murdoch said there were separate junior and adult challenges with a prize draw for each as an incentive.

“This year’s challenges are the same for both children and adults. This is purposely designed to encourage the whole family to tackle the challenges together, but they can also be done individually according to the ability of each person.”

Set out on a bingo-style card, simply choose the challenge you are going to do, and once completed record it using the online reporting form, or check in with library staff. The more challenges you complete, the more chances you have to win!

Mrs Murdoch said that this year some library staff were challenging themselves even further by doing the Mahuru Māori challenge.

“This means for a certain period of time each day these staff will only speak te reo Māori.”

Library staff who will be communicating solely in te reo Māori can be identified by lanyards advising of this.

“Our long term goal is that more library staff will be confident and able to communicate with the public in te reo,” Mrs Murdoch said.

Karawhiua. Kia kaha te reo Māori. Mahuru Māori is the whole of September while Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week runs from September 12-18, 2022.

