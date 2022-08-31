Serious Crash, Thorndon - Wellington
Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash in Thorndon,
Wellington.
The crash was reported to Police shortly
before 7pm at the corner of St Mary
Street and Tinakori
Road.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
