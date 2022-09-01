Arrest Made And Property Recovered

Detective Sergeant Richard Orr:

A man has been arrested and a large amount of stolen property has been

recovered following a search warrant in the Hutt Valley.

Hutt Valley Police executed the search warrant at a Wainuiomata address on

Tuesday.

A number of building tools, car parts, stolen diesel, and other items were

located at the address.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and is scheduled to reappear in the Hutt

Valley District Court on Thursday, 15 September.

The man is facing nine burglary related charges and inquiries are ongoing.

Most of the property that Police recovered was taken from building sites,

which serves as a timely reminder to construction site workers to secure

sites and engrave equipment.

We hope this provides reassurance that we are committed to keeping crime out

of the community.

We’ll continue to actively investigate stolen property and endeavour to

hold offenders to account, but we need the public to do their part to prevent

theft as well.

