Arrest Made And Property Recovered
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 5:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Richard Orr:
A man has been
arrested and a large amount of stolen property has
been
recovered following a search warrant in the Hutt
Valley.
Hutt Valley Police executed the search warrant
at a Wainuiomata address on
Tuesday.
A number of
building tools, car parts, stolen diesel, and other items
were
located at the address.
A 39-year-old man was
arrested and is scheduled to reappear in the Hutt
Valley
District Court on Thursday, 15 September.
The man is
facing nine burglary related charges and inquiries are
ongoing.
Most of the property that Police recovered
was taken from building sites,
which serves as a timely
reminder to construction site workers to secure
sites and
engrave equipment.
We hope this provides reassurance
that we are committed to keeping crime out
of the
community.
We’ll continue to actively investigate
stolen property and endeavour to
hold offenders to
account, but we need the public to do their part to
prevent
theft as
well.
© Scoop Media
