Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Planned Cancellations In Place For Metlink Rail Services Bringing More Certainty For Passengers

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink and Transdev Wellington have put in place a series of planned cancellations for the rest of this week to help manage staff shortages and bring more certainty to passengers on the region's rail network.

Samantha Gain, General Manager for Metlink says her team is working around the clock to update timetables and information for passengers.

"We appreciate that this is a difficult time for our passengers who have shown incredible patience and understanding towards the health and well-being of our rail staff and the important service they provide to our communities. We are working closely with Transdev Wellington to ensure we can have as many services running as possible with the number of staff available," says Ms Gain.

Ian Ladd, Managing Director for Transdev Wellington, says his crew are doing everything they can to keep services running.

"We've seen a real spike in COVID-19 and seasonal sickness, up to 20% of our Locomotive Engineers (Train drivers) out of action and our on-board staff are affected too. Putting in planned cancellations allows us to target our available team members to key services and give passengers a bit more certainty of when trains will and won't be running.

"While it isn't possible to provide bus replacement services for the planned cancellations due to the on-going nationwide bus driver shortages, we will be reintroducing rail services as soon as our staff get over their sickness and are capable to return to work”, says Mr Ladd.

Metlink and Transdev Wellington will be reviewing the situation daily and keeping customers updated through the Metlink website and app.

It has been a tough time for the region's rail passengers recently with COVID-19, seasonal sickness, and the additional threat of slips all affecting services.

Temporary speed restrictions and bus replacements were put in place on 23 August for two sections of track between Plimmerton Station and Paekakariki Station due to the risk of slips following extreme weather events. The speed restrictions and bus replacements are likely to be in place for at least another week.

Metlink is encouraging all passengers on rail, bus and ferry to check the Metlink website and app before travelling to ensure they are up to date with latest information.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 