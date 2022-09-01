Road Closure – State Highway 1, Otaki - Central
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 7:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise motorists that State Highway 1 is closed
just north of Otaki,
following a crash involving four
vehicles.
The crash was reported to Police at 6.15m.
Emergency services are in
attendance and there are
injuries reported.
Diversions are in place, motorists
are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...More>>