Arrests And Charges Following Chartwell Shopping Centre Ram Raid

Police have arrested and charged a youth following the ram raid burglary of Chartwell Shopping Centre yesterday.

The youth will appear in Hamilton Youth Court today charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, along with other charges relating to three smash and grab burglaries that occurred in Hamilton on 11 August 2022.

A second youth was arrested but released without charge at this time, pending further enquiries.

A search warrant was executed in relation to the burglary, and a number of stolen items were recovered.

Police are following lines of enquiry and have not ruled-out further arrests and charges.

© Scoop Media

