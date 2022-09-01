Arrests And Charges Following Chartwell Shopping Centre Ram Raid
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested and charged a youth following the
ram raid burglary of Chartwell Shopping Centre
yesterday.
The youth will appear in Hamilton Youth
Court today charged with burglary and unlawful use of a
motor vehicle, along with other charges relating to three
smash and grab burglaries that occurred in Hamilton on 11
August 2022.
A second youth was arrested but released
without charge at this time, pending further
enquiries.
A search warrant was executed in relation
to the burglary, and a number of stolen items were
recovered.
Police are following lines of enquiry and
have not ruled-out further arrests and
charges.
