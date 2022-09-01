Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Awards - Nominations Open

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 9:18 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

There are some amazing groups doing great things in the Marlborough community.

If you know any, or participate in one yourself, it’s time to nominate them for the annual Marlborough Community Awards.

Run in collaboration with Volunteer Marlborough, the awards recognise volunteer groups making valuable contributions in the community or partnering with other groups for the same benefit.

Council’s Community Partnerships Support, Natalie Lawler, said any not-for-profit group or organisation working in the interests of the community may be nominated.

“The awards are to recognise the achievements of groups and the key role their volunteers play in a well-functioning community,” she said.

“Many local organisations across a range of sectors involve volunteers who work tirelessly for the greater good of our community. These awards are a chance to recognise their contribution to our region and acknowledge the mahi they do.”

Award categories include Arts, Culture and Heritage; Environment and Conservation; Sport and Recreation; Child/Youth Development and Community Social Services.

The judging panel will consider the effectiveness of activities, programmes and services offered by the nominated group, as well as the impact it makes within the community.

Volunteer input (hours and numbers) and the number of people who benefit are other factors considered.

Online nominations open today (1 September) and close on Monday 3 October.

Nominations must be completed online at www.marlborough.govt.nz/community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-community-awards

