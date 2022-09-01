Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How You Can Get Involved During Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is a chance to support and celebrate Māori language and culture.

Between 12-18 September, the teams at Taupō District Council’s libraries and museum are collaborating with Rural Education Activities Programme (REAP) to provide interactive and engaging learning opportunities.

Whether you want to ako (learn), whakarongo (listen), waiata (sing), pānui (read), tuhi (write), or kōrero (speak) te reo Māori, this is your chance to have a go.

Taupō Library and Museum customer services officer Sandra Quinn says te reo Māori should be celebrated and promoted all the time, not just once a year, but it is also important to support Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori and showcase opportunities for further learning in the community.

On Monday 12 September, the Taupō Library is hosting Learn with HĀ, a two-hour beginners’ programme which will teach the basics in Māori language and culture, run by Taupō Museum programmes coordinator Hawira Karaitiana.

Hawira (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) has more than 20 year’s experience with Māori language education. Learn with HĀ is an opportunity to learn how to correctly pronounce Māori words, improve your knowledge of local place/street names and waiata (songs) in a fun and interactive lesson. Spaces are limited and you will need to register at www.taupo.govt.nz/librarieswhatson

On Wednesday 14 September REAP’s te reo tutor Moepuke Church (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) will host Toddler Time in te reo Māori followed by ngā kemu me ngā waiata (games and songs) at Taupō Library. On Thursday 15 September, she will host Toddler Time in te reo Māori at Tūrangi Library.

Moepuke has 22 year’s experience in education, including kohanga reo with young children, mainstream intermediate schools and working with Māori men in Tongariro Prison. For the last five years she has been teaching adults te reo at REAP.

As a new grandmother, she is excited about the challenge of running toddler time at the library and working with young children again.

“I decided to challenge myself by reading books with toddlers. I want to go in and rekindle those skills, it’s been a long time since I’ve taught babies, it’s exciting.”

She says te reo Māori, as New Zealand’s first language, is a taonga (treasure) which should be shared and used to unite the people of Aotearoa.

“Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is very important. This is a highlight where REAP can give me these opportunities like reading books in te reo with babies.

“I’m a keen supporter of Tūwharetoa’s work, with any age, to promote te reo Māori. I’ve waited a long time for it to be recognised country-wide. It’s definitely about empowering the language, but really it’s about unity, unity within our country, and I think te reo Māori is one of the best tools for that.”

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori in the Taupō District

Monday 12 September, 10am-12pm: Learn with HĀ at Taupō Library - a two-hour beginners’ programme which will teach you the basics in Māori language and culture. Register online at www.taupo.govt.nz/librarieswhatson

Wednesday 14 September, 10.30-11.30am: Toddler Time in Te Reo Māori at Taupō Library - Bring your little ones along for a special storytelling session in te reo Māori with Moepuke Church.

Wednesday 14 September, 1-3pm: Ngā kemu me ngā waiata - Moepuke Church will bring her REAP students to the Taupō Library for games and waiata which the public can join in with.

Thursday 15 September, 10.30-11.30am: Toddler Time in Te Reo Māori at Tūrangi Library.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 