NZ Bus Confirms 51 Electric Buses Now Operational In Wellington

NZ Bus and Metlink have successfully delivered the next batch of zero emission buses into service in Wellington, bringing the total number of electric vehicles operating on NZ Bus services to 51.

The latest batch of 10 electric vehicles entered service over recent weeks allowing NZ Bus to allocate EVs onto mainline services including Route 2, Wellington’s first zero emissions bus route.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley said that he was proud to have 51 electric vehicles now in service on some of Wellington’s most frequent and highly patronised services. “Operating the EV fleet on our high frequency services like Route 2, means that we are maximizing the benefits to our customers and making a significant contribution to improving Wellington’s environmental performance” he said. Mr Hinkley also commented that having 51 EVs in service as part of the NZ Bus fleet in Wellington was a major step forward in our efforts to reduce fossil fuel usage.

All 51 EVs operate from the NZ Bus depot in Kilbirnie and are charged overnight using off-peak electricity. Fully charged the EVs are able to operate in service for a full day before returning to Kilbirnie for recharging the following night.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley said the new buses strengthened the climate conscious reputation of the regional council’s public transport wing. “Metlink is setting the example for other public transport providers through its work with NZ Bus. This partnership is helping Greater Wellington reach our goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2030 through increasing public and active transport modes by 40 percent,” Cr Blakeley said.

NZ Bus Chief Operating Officer, Jay Zmijewski said that “Metlink and NZ Bus have been working together on the EV project, including the vehicles and the recharging facility at Kilbirnie Depot for the past two years, and it’s great to see the fleet of 51 zero emission buses now operating in service every day”. “Replacing the older 51 diesel buses with new zero emission electric vehicles means that over 50% of our NZ Bus fleet in Wellington are zero emissions vehicles, which is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 2,662 tonnes per year” he said.

“Our electric bus fleet has been operating above our expectations, being great for our passengers and a pleasure to drive he said. The EV buses have proven to be very reliable which means we are maximizing their time in service for our passengers” Mr Zmijewski said.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said all Wellingtonians benefited from the removal of carbon emissions from Route 2. “Not only are our customers pleased to have a quieter, cleaner ride but so too are the thousands who live, walk and cycle along this busy mainline route. With Metlink, NZ Bus is making the capital a more liveable, climate friendly city,” Ms Gain said.

NZ Bus and Metlink are now turning their attention to delivering a further 16 electric vehicles in the coming 12 months. NZ Bus currently operates 147 buses on Metlink services.

