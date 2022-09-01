Appeal To Mt Albert Residents As Part Of Appeal To Locate Patricia Aldridge

Auckland City Police are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in locating Patricia Ann Aldridge.

The 57-year-old has a warrant for her arrest in relation to breaching her release conditions.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Aldridge and Police believe she is continuing to commit dishonesty offending while she remains outstanding.

We would like to acknowledge those people who have contacted us so far with information since an earlier appeal was released.

Police believe Aldridge is still in central Auckland, particularly around the Mt Albert area.

Police are releasing an updated image of Aldridge and we are asking those residents to contact us if they sight her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 220721/7304.

