Appeal To Mt Albert Residents As Part Of Appeal To Locate Patricia Aldridge
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland City Police are continuing to seek the
public’s assistance in locating Patricia Ann
Aldridge.
The 57-year-old has a warrant for her arrest
in relation to breaching her release
conditions.
Enquiries have been ongoing to locate
Aldridge and Police believe she is continuing to commit
dishonesty offending while she remains outstanding.
We
would like to acknowledge those people who have contacted us
so far with information since an
earlier appeal was released.
Police believe
Aldridge is still in central Auckland, particularly around
the Mt Albert area.
Police are releasing an updated
image of Aldridge and we are asking those residents to
contact us if they sight her.
Anyone with information
is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
, using ‘Update My Report’.
Please reference file
number
220721/7304.
