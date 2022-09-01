Six More Arrests In Manawatū Vehicle Crime Operation
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a further six offenders in an
operation to apprehend
those suspected to be involved in
a number of car thefts in Manawatū in the
past few
weeks.
Today's arrests follow 15 arrests in the past
two weeks as Police crack down
on a recent spike in
vehicle-related crime including stolen vehicles
and
property taken from cars throughout the region,
incuding Levin and Fielding.
Police have recovered the
majority of the vehicles stolen which have included
older
model Subarus, Mazdas and Toyota utes.
Those arrested
today include four people aged 14 to 18 and two
adults.
The adults will appear in court on charges
relating to outstanding warrants
and breaching court
bail. The youths will appear in the Youth Court.
At
this stage Police haven’t ruled out additional charges as
the
investigation
continues.
