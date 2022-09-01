Six More Arrests In Manawatū Vehicle Crime Operation

Police have arrested a further six offenders in an operation to apprehend

those suspected to be involved in a number of car thefts in Manawatū in the

past few weeks.

Today's arrests follow 15 arrests in the past two weeks as Police crack down

on a recent spike in vehicle-related crime including stolen vehicles and

property taken from cars throughout the region, incuding Levin and Fielding.

Police have recovered the majority of the vehicles stolen which have included

older model Subarus, Mazdas and Toyota utes.

Those arrested today include four people aged 14 to 18 and two adults.

The adults will appear in court on charges relating to outstanding warrants

and breaching court bail. The youths will appear in the Youth Court.

At this stage Police haven’t ruled out additional charges as the

investigation continues.

