Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Woman Breanna Muriwai

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of missing woman Breanna

Muriwai, aged 22.

Breanna was dropped at Paraparaumu Railway Station by family members on

Friday 26 August, and she is believed to have travelled in the wider

Wellington region over the weekend.

Information provided to Police since Breanna went missing suggests that she

was at Te Horo Beach early in the morning on Sunday 28 August.

Police will be undertaking a search of Te Horo Beach tomorrow (2 September),

in the area around the last reported sighting of Breanna.

Police and Breanna’s family are very concerned for her welfare and want to

hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her since Friday 26 August.

If you can help, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please

reference file number 220829/5320.

