Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Woman Breanna Muriwai
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 7:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of missing
woman Breanna
Muriwai, aged 22.
Breanna was dropped
at Paraparaumu Railway Station by family members
on
Friday 26 August, and she is believed to have
travelled in the wider
Wellington region over the
weekend.
Information provided to Police since Breanna
went missing suggests that she
was at Te Horo Beach early
in the morning on Sunday 28 August.
Police will be
undertaking a search of Te Horo Beach tomorrow (2
September),
in the area around the last reported sighting
of Breanna.
Police and Breanna’s family are very
concerned for her welfare and want to
hear from anyone
who believes they may have seen her since Friday 26
August.
If you can help, please get in touch via our
105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report. Please
reference file number
220829/5320.
