Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Year Start For Commemorative Park In Titahi Bay

Friday, 2 September 2022, 10:56 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Work on the new commemorative park where the Marines Hall once stood in Titahi Bay is set to begin in the first part of the new year.

The park, next to the Whitehouse Road shops, is to be transformed into a welcoming space for residents and visitors.

Features of the new open and inclusive space include plenty of seating, a large shade structure, drinking fountain, and wananga space. Many features have also been specially designed and, in some cases, considered as public art contributing to the space.

There will also be a new toilet block installed to replace the old concrete block facility, that will have two fully accessible toilets. Work will begin on this soon.

Porirua Parks and City Services Operations Manager Mark Hammond says there will be a nod to what was there before, with signage commemorating the heritage of the site and the hall.

"In creating this space, we’ve worked hard with our community to ensure we acknowledge the history of this site and what was once here. We think you’ll see that in the design.

"We’re also mindful that we have to look to the future and what this park can be used for. We can’t wait to build a place that will be loved by generations to come, somewhere the community can take pride in.

"We think the new park is going to transform the Titahi Bay shopping precinct and we’re rapt to be able to make it happen, which in turn will boost the local business network as well."

Construction of the park is likely to start in the first part of 2023, during the summer months. However, the demolition of the existing toilets and construction of the new ones will be under way shortly - please keep in mind that there may be a period of time with no toilets.

The Marines Hall was closed in 2012 as it was deemed structurally unsafe. Council voted in 2014 to demolish the building but it took until February 2021 for independent commissioners to decide whether this could go ahead. Work has progressed since, to finalise the plan for the park.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 