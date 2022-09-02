New Year Start For Commemorative Park In Titahi Bay

Work on the new commemorative park where the Marines Hall once stood in Titahi Bay is set to begin in the first part of the new year.

The park, next to the Whitehouse Road shops, is to be transformed into a welcoming space for residents and visitors.

Features of the new open and inclusive space include plenty of seating, a large shade structure, drinking fountain, and wananga space. Many features have also been specially designed and, in some cases, considered as public art contributing to the space.

There will also be a new toilet block installed to replace the old concrete block facility, that will have two fully accessible toilets. Work will begin on this soon.

Porirua Parks and City Services Operations Manager Mark Hammond says there will be a nod to what was there before, with signage commemorating the heritage of the site and the hall.

"In creating this space, we’ve worked hard with our community to ensure we acknowledge the history of this site and what was once here. We think you’ll see that in the design.

"We’re also mindful that we have to look to the future and what this park can be used for. We can’t wait to build a place that will be loved by generations to come, somewhere the community can take pride in.

"We think the new park is going to transform the Titahi Bay shopping precinct and we’re rapt to be able to make it happen, which in turn will boost the local business network as well."

Construction of the park is likely to start in the first part of 2023, during the summer months. However, the demolition of the existing toilets and construction of the new ones will be under way shortly - please keep in mind that there may be a period of time with no toilets.

The Marines Hall was closed in 2012 as it was deemed structurally unsafe. Council voted in 2014 to demolish the building but it took until February 2021 for independent commissioners to decide whether this could go ahead. Work has progressed since, to finalise the plan for the park.

