Coastguard NZ Pay Special Tribute To Kaumātua Joe Hawke At Naming Ceremony For Its Two New Lotto-funded Rescue Vessels

Saturday, 3 September 2022, 12:36 am
Press Release: Coastguard New Zealand

This morning, Coastguard New Zealand welcomed and gave thanks for their special, high-tech new rescue boats and the meaningful names bestowed on them.

The names of both vessels, Joe Hawke Rescue and Hukātai Rescue, have been gifted by local iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and respectively pay tribute to inspirational Takaparawhau (Bastion Point) and Māori land rights leader Joe Hawke who passed away in May 2022 and recognise the iwi’s close connection with the Waitematā.

The new CRVs are two of 26 high-spec craft that were first used as chase boats at last year’s America’s Cup. Through a unique partnership between Lotto NZ, Coastguard and Emirates Team New Zealand, and a $9.8 million lottery grant made possible by the millions of Kiwis who play Lotto NZ games each year, these boats have been reskinned and refitted for Coastguard units across the country.

Coastguard New Zealand Regional Manager Jonny Bannister says it's special to not only receive these new boats, but for them to be gifted such meaningful names.

“Joe Hawke Rescue will be used as a training boat to support Coastguard skippers to train out on the Hauraki Gulf, and around Okahu Bay where Joe spent so much of his life protecting and improving water safety outcomes for his iwi.

“Our second boat’s name is just as meaningful. Hukātai is the wake generated by a canoe in motion and symbolises the pursuit of knowledge as an accumulation of facts picked up along the way. Considering this boat will also be used as an additional training vessel, the name is extremely fitting, and we thank everyone who has made this possible for us.”

Lotto NZ Chief Executive, Chris Lyman, says supporting the vital work of Coastguard units like Mana is what Lotto is all about.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for New Zealand communities – it’s why we do what we do. The positive impact these high-spec vessels will have on communities around the country cannot be underestimated, with each one helping Coastguard save countless lives at sea each year. This is a great example of how Lotto NZ is all about Kiwis helping Kiwis. "

The refitting of the boats from America’s Cup supporters to lifesavers has been taken care of by original manufacturer, Rayglass, with the support of Coastguard New Zealand, individual units, and various community providers.

The boats may have now lost their America’s Cup branding, but Emirates Team New Zealand CEO, Grant Dalton, says their involvement in this unique partnership remains a source of pride for the whole team.

“Coastguard are the unsung heroes of our waters around the country and so it’s great to see the fleet of vessels that supported us freshly refitted and taking to the water again to help them save lives.”

