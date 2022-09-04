Southern drivers urged to take care in high winds - Southern

Police are urging motorists between Waihola and Balclutha to take care, due to high winds in the area.

High winds can make driving hazardous, particularly for drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists.

All motorists are asked to drive with extreme care.

Those in high-sided vehicles or on motorcycles may wish to delay non-essential travel.



© Scoop Media

