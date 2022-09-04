Southern drivers urged to take care in high winds - Southern
Sunday, 4 September 2022, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are urging motorists between Waihola and Balclutha to
take care, due to high winds in the area.
High winds
can make driving hazardous, particularly for drivers of
high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists.
All
motorists are asked to drive with extreme care.
Those in high-sided vehicles or on motorcycles may wish
to delay non-essential travel.
