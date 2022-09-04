UPDATE – Overdue jet ski fisherman
Sunday, 4 September 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Jason Homan:
The body of a man has been found
this morning near Shag Island, towards the bottom of Waiheke
Island.
While formal identification is yet to take place,
Police believe the body is likely to be that of the man who
failed to return from a fishing trip on his jet ski
yesterday.
Police would like to extend their thanks to
everyone who has assisted with the search and our
condolences go out to his whānau.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
