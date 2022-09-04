UPDATE – Overdue jet ski fisherman

Inspector Jason Homan:

The body of a man has been found this morning near Shag Island, towards the bottom of Waiheke Island.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body is likely to be that of the man who failed to return from a fishing trip on his jet ski yesterday.

Police would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has assisted with the search and our condolences go out to his whānau.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

