Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth Mental Health – New Report Uncovers ‘Alarming’ Data

Sunday, 4 September 2022, 5:45 pm
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

Family First's latest report Child and Youth Mental Health: why New Zealand's young lead the developed world in poor mental health uncovers data from a number of public service and academic papers that would never otherwise see the light of day.

In exploring UNICEF's 2020 ranking of NZ as last in 38 developed countries for child mental well-being, report writer Lindsay Mitchell says some of the facts she uncovered surprised even her.

"For instance, confirming NZ leads the world in teen suicide was sobering enough, but to discover that 22% of surveyed children who have had contact with Oranga Tamariki (OT) had attempted suicide within the last 12 months was, to use Victoria and Auckland University researcher's own description of this incidence, 'alarming'. For Māori, the proportion increased to 29 percent.

In another evaluation report, OT describes Family Start service providers - who work with pregnant women and mothers with young children - telling them, '…the alcohol and drug issue is prolific/increasing' and how one provider 'is developing a map of local methamphetamine or ‘P’ labs to help keep their workers informed of safety risks.'

A research team from the University of Auckland which studied substance use during pregnancy reported, 'Māori women are more likely to use Meth intravenously, which predicts poorer neurobehavioural outcomes for infants at 24 months of age … Māori may be less likely to seek help for substance use problems due to normalisation of use within whānau...' The same researchers claim that, 'a quarter of expectant mothers drink at levels likely to be harmful to the developing embryo before realising they are pregnant.’

Alcohol, cannabis, meth and opiates cross the placenta and impact fetal development. The risks of developing mental disorders are higher amongst exposed babies. This environment marks the beginning of elevated risk. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as family violence, transience, multiple maternal relationship changes, which can trigger negative neurological responses accumulate as they grow to adolescence.

"Victoria University researchers found that NZ youth self-harm at significantly higher rates than those in other developed countries, reporting, 'between a third and a half of our young people hurt themselves before they leave school. In the international context, this is a lot – on average, about 20% of young people around the world hurt themselves.'

Two international surveys - PISA and TIMS - found NZ rates of bullying are the highest in the OECD, while the Growing Up in New Zealand longitudinal study recently reported that over 200 children (4 percent) were being 'hit or hurt' almost every day.

Too many New Zealand children grow up with mayhem and material deprivation blighting their lives. But that's not all. There is a second group affected by more recent developments such as social media-driven poor self-image, heightened sensitivity to parental and/or peer pressure, parental separation, fear of failure, climate change anxiety and confusion over sexual and gender identity.

Unfortunately, the many statistics collected from the New Zealand Health Survey, Mental Health and Addiction Services monitoring reports, Pharmac, DHBs, various longitudinal studies, Oranga Tamariki, MSD and Youth 2000 surveys confirm significant upward trends in mental disorders and the consumption of antidepressants and antipsychotics.”

The report explores what has changed in NZ and wider contemporary society.

Mitchell concludes; "A reversal of this upward surge demands a wider appraisal and acknowledgement of societal changes that have lessened the likelihood that children will experience material and emotional security and stability throughout their formative years. If children were genuinely placed at the centre of the family, given time, given unconditional love, given space to explore but surety to return to, there may still be no guarantees. But the odds of that child developing good mental health will massively increase."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 