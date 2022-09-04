Have you seen Christopher Morrison?

Police are asking for the public's help finding Christopher Morrison, 65, who has been reported missing from the Waitakauru area.

He was last seen on 1 September, and Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare.

Christopher usually frequents the area around the canal near the Waitakauru township, however he may have travelled further throughout the region.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information about his movements or where he might be, is urged to get in touch with Police.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 220904/7539, or share information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

© Scoop Media

