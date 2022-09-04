Have you seen Christopher Morrison?
Sunday, 4 September 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help finding Christopher
Morrison, 65, who has been reported missing from the
Waitakauru area.
He was last seen on 1 September, and
Police and his loved ones have concerns for his
welfare.
Christopher usually frequents the area around the
canal near the Waitakauru township, however he may have
travelled further throughout the region.
Anyone who has
seen him, or has information about his movements or where he
might be, is urged to get in touch with Police.
You can do
so by calling 105 and quoting file number 220904/7539, or
share information online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My
Report.
