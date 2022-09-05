Council Refuse Bag Concerns
Monday, 5 September 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Over the past four weeks Council has received feedback
from Marlborough residents about the quality of its refuse
bags.
Council’s Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil,
says while this year’s bags are the same specification and
standard as previous years some residents have reported
issues with them.
“We want to fix this problem to
ensure the community is satisfied with the bags allocated to
them and that they are fit for purpose,” Mr McNeil
said.
“Some of the bags returned to Council by
residents have now been sent back to the supplier for
testing against the specification,” he
said.
“I’d like to thank the community for their
feedback and for bringing the issue to Council’s
attention.”
“In future, we ask residents to please
return any defective bags to Council so we can exchange
them. Please note though that the old stock of bags has now
been depleted so no new for old exchanges are possible,”
Mr McNeil said.
Council will begin community
consultation towards the end of this year on the
introduction of wheelie bins in July
2024.
© Scoop Media
