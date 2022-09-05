Water Shutdown On Wednesday - Maxwell Road And Market Street

Residents and businesses located on a section of Maxwell Road and Market Street will be without water for at least four hours on Wednesday 7 September as Council works to repair a water leak in Main Street, outside Harvey Norman.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, says the shutdown will begin at 7.00 am and will be finished by 11.00 am on Wednesday. However, water will be turned off without notice earlier if the water leak gets worse.

Mr Rooney said Council has contacted businesses that rely on water in the affected areas to discuss the water shutdown. “We advise residents and businesses to store water prior to the shutdown for use during the period when water is not available,” he said.

Some businesses facing out to Bythell Place and Main Street will continue to have water during the shutdown period as their water is fed from Third Lane.

Traffic disruptions during the period of closure are also expected. Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

